A new study shows Earth's first known mass extinction occurred 550 million years ago

"This included the loss of many different types of animals. However, those whose body plans and behaviors indicate that they relied on significant amounts of oxygen seem to have been hit particularly hard,” Evans said.

“This suggests that the extinction event was environmentally controlled, as are all other mass extinctions in the geologic record.”

The study was published in PNAS on November 7.

Impressions of the Ediacaran fossils Dickinsonia (at left) and related but rare form Andiva (at right). Virginia Tech

“Environmental changes, such as global warming and deoxygenation events, can lead to massive extinction of animals and profound disruption and reorganization of the ecosystem,” said Shuhai Xiao, the study's coauthor.

“This has been demonstrated repeatedly in the study of Earth's history, including this work on the first extinction documented in the fossil record. This study thus informs us about the long-term impact of current environmental changes on the biosphere.”

What exactly caused the drop in global oxygen?

As per Evans, the simple answer is, "We don't know." As he suggests, the animals that go extinct appear to be reacting to a reduction in the amount of oxygen available on a global scale, albeit it might be caused by any number and combination of tectonic plate motion, volcanic eruptions, and asteroid impacts.

“Our study shows that, as with all other mass extinctions in Earth's past, this new, first mass extinction of animals was caused by major climate change — another in a long list of cautionary tales demonstrating the dangers of our current climate crisis for animal life,” said Evans, who is also an Agouron Institute Geobiology fellow.