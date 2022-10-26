A new study suggests quitting smoking before turning 35 may lower your mortality rate

If you've already turned 35, no worries. The research also demonstrated substantial benefits for those who quit smoking at later ages.

The thing is, the death rates of those who quit smoking after the age of 35 were relatively higher than the younger quitters. To exemplify, former smokers who quit between the ages of 35 and 44 had a 21% higher rate of mortality from any cause compared to "never smokers." Those who quit between the ages of 45 and 54, on the other hand, showed a 47% higher all-cause mortality rate.

"Among men and women from diverse racial and ethnic groups, current smoking was associated with at least twice the all-cause mortality rate of never smoking," wrote researchers in the study paper. "Quitting smoking, particularly at younger ages, was associated with substantial reductions in the relative excess mortality associated with continued smoking."

Employing data from more than 550,000 people

Researchers gathered data from the U.S. National Health Interview Survey and the National Death Index and analyzed survey data from more than 550,000 adults who completed questionnaires between January 1997 and December 2018. The subjects, who were aged between 25 and 84 at the time of recruitment, were comprised of current smokers, former smokers, and the so-called "never smokers," which refers to those who smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their whole lives.

By the end of 2019, approximately 75,000 of these study participants were dead, according to the National Death Index. Current smokers demonstrated a considerably higher all-cause mortality rate as well as increased rates of death from cancer, heart disease, and lung disease when compared to never smokers.