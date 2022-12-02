A new sunspot has two dark cores wider than the Earth

The outlet noted that for the time being the sunspot’s solar flares were not dangerous, a danger sometimes associated with sunspots.

Little threat for explosive solar flares

“So far the sunspot's magnetic field appears to be cleanly separated into + and - polarities--no mixing. This means it poses little threat for explosive solar flares. However, this could change. The sunspot is rapidly growing, doubling in size since yesterday, so its magnetic architecture may soon be quite different. Stay tuned!”

Solar flares are caused when areas of the Sun develop strong magnetic fields that temporarily halt the process of convection on the Sun. As such, they send out intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun that can mess with spacecraft that provide communication and navigational services. These craft can even face critical damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classifies solar flares into five categories that convey the amount of radiation released. Classes A, B, and C are flares of relatively low intensity that cause no influence over Earth.

However, M and X class flares are more powerful and X class flares are even 10 times more powerful than the M class solar flares.

Each class is further divided into the logarithmic scale of 1 through 9, except X class, which continues further. X class flares are mostly rare and the instrumentation developed so far can only accurately measure solar flares up to the intensity of X16.