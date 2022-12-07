A new type of microscope inspired by James Webb sees molecules in 6D

This has allowed us to make great leaps in our scientific understanding. However, biological molecules are so tiny that only our very best electron microscopes can give us fuzzy, grainy images. That's why precise imaging relies more heavily on computer processing to sort out orientation after an image has been captured.

"Think of creating a color picture when all you have are gray-scale camera sensors. You could try to recreate the color using a computational tool, or you can directly measure it using a color sensor, which uses various absorbing color filters on top of different pixels to detect colors," said Matthew Lew, associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

The new microscope view molecules in 6D

Now researchers from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis developed a new microscope called the radially and azimuthally polarized multi-view reflector (raMVR). The microscope relies on gathering as much light as possible, just like the James Webb Telescope. But instead of seeing distant objects, the new technology uses that light to distinguish distinct properties of small, fluorescent molecules bound to proteins and cell membranes.

"The setup is partially inspired by telescopes. It's a very similar setup. Instead of the familiar honeycomb shape of the JWST, we use pyramid-shaped mirrors," Zhang said, a recent Ph.D. graduate and author of the study.