A newly developed AI-based method can accurately predict wildfires

Currently, available information for widespread fires only provides limited data and information. Also, they don’t provide lead times, the time between the initiation and completion, that allow useful regional details.

New method

The new tool created by researchers applies a deep learning algorithm to improve the prediction of wildfire danger in the western United States. Scientists from South Korea and the United States created a hybrid technique that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with weather forecasts to produce improved predictions of extreme fire dangers out to one week of accuracy. This allows for an increase in the efficiency for fire suppression and management.

The research has been published in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

The research team incorporated AI with forecasts to predict with accuracy the future fires. "We tried numerous approaches to integrate machine learning with traditional weather forecast models to improve forecasts of wildfire risks. This study is a big step forward as it demonstrates the potential of such an effort for enhancing fire danger prediction without the need for extra computing power," said Dr. Rackhun Son, lead author of the study and graduate from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in South Korea. He also currently works at The Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Germany.