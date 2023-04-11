A stellar breakthrough: the first Y brown dwarf binary system unveiled
There have been several recent discoveries in astronomy. For example, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered the oldest black hole in the universe. Now, another groundbreaking discovery has been made in astronomy.
Scientists have identified the first-ever Y brown dwarf binary system. This remarkable find offers a unique opportunity to study these elusive celestial objects in greater detail.
For the first time, a Y-type brown dwarf binary system has been discovered, according to a study published on arXiv.org on March 29. Approximately 32.7 light-years away in the constellation Eridanus, the object in question has an effective temperature of 460 K.
Brown dwarfs are celestial bodies that fall between the classifications of planets and stars. They are not massive enough to sustain the nuclear fusion that powers stars like our sun, but they are significantly larger than planets.
Among Brown dwarfs, Y brown dwarfs are the coolest and least luminous of these substellar objects. This makes them incredibly difficult to detect and study–with temperatures as low as 300 degrees Celsius.
The newly discovered binary system, WISE J033605.05 - 014350.4, is located in the constellation Eridanus and consists of two Y-type brown dwarfs orbiting each other. The two brown dwarfs were located at a projected separation of 0.''084, a position angle of 295 degrees, and a 2.8 and 1.8 magnitude contrast in F150W and F480M. The binary system was also visualized using a Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) onboard the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
Innovation that changes the landscape of astronomy studies
Also, astronomers led by Per Calissendorf at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor made another exciting discovery. They unveiled the presence of a companion object to the W0336 brown dwarf. This observation was made possible thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Cycle 1 GO program, a survey of 20 Y dwarfs conducted in September 2022.
The discovery of this Y-type brown dwarf binary system is just the beginning. The discovery of this binary system could also provide new insights into the formation of planets. Brown dwarfs are known to have similar characteristics to gas giants like Jupiter, and studying their formation could help astronomers better understand how planets form.
The primary brown dwarf in the W0336 system is estimated to be 8.5 to 18 times more massive than Jupiter. This puts it at the upper end of the Y dwarf mass range. The presence of the companion object has also allowed astronomers to estimate the system's age, which is assumed to be between 1 to 3 billion years.
Stay tuned for future developments in this exciting field as researchers and astronomers work tirelessly to unlock the secrets of the cosmos. This landmark discovery is just the beginning, and we can expect many more astronomical breakthroughs.