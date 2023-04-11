A stellar breakthrough: the first Y brown dwarf binary system unveiled

For the first time, a Y-type brown dwarf binary system has been discovered, according to a study published on arXiv.org on March 29. Approximately 32.7 light-years away in the constellation Eridanus, the object in question has an effective temperature of 460 K.

Brown dwarfs are celestial bodies that fall between the classifications of planets and stars. They are not massive enough to sustain the nuclear fusion that powers stars like our sun, but they are significantly larger than planets.

Among Brown dwarfs, Y brown dwarfs are the coolest and least luminous of these substellar objects. This makes them incredibly difficult to detect and study–with temperatures as low as 300 degrees Celsius.

The newly discovered binary system, WISE J033605.05 - 014350.4, is located in the constellation Eridanus and consists of two Y-type brown dwarfs orbiting each other. The two brown dwarfs were located at a projected separation of 0.''084, a position angle of 295 degrees, and a 2.8 and 1.8 magnitude contrast in F150W and F480M. The binary system was also visualized using a Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) onboard the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

Innovation that changes the landscape of astronomy studies

Also, astronomers led by Per Calissendorf at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor made another exciting discovery. They unveiled the presence of a companion object to the W0336 brown dwarf. This observation was made possible thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Cycle 1 GO program, a survey of 20 Y dwarfs conducted in September 2022.