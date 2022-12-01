A third skull is discovered in China possibly belonging to the Homo erectus species

The skull’s location was at a site 20 kilometers west of Yunyang in central China’s Hubei province. “It’s a wonderful discovery,” said palaeoanthropologist Amélie Vialet at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.

Vialet worked on the first two skulls, commonly referred to as Yunxian 1 and 2. However, those relics were distorted after millennia underground, whereas the third skull, Yunxian 3, is in mint condition.

Members of Homo erectus

In 2010, Vialet and her colleagues speculated that the Yunxian 2 skull was a member of the archaic human species Homo erectus that lived between 1.1 million and 800,000 years ago.

The Yunxian 3 skull is currently still half-buried in an upright position. Despite this, researchers have uncovered the forehead, including the brow ridge and eye sockets, as well as the top, back and left cheekbone of the skull.

It is not yet known whether teeth or a lower jawbone are attached to the skull, says Gao Xing at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing, who is leading the excavation.

Vialet says that the Yunxian 1 and 2 skulls share some features with older Javanese fossils and others with younger Homo erectus fossils from mainland Asia. Like the Javanese fossils, they are large, big-brained skulls. But she says that they are less heavily built, a characteristic that usually indicates a more modern individual.