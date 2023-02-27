Antarctic Peninsula: Satellites capture accelerating glacier movements

Additionally, glacier meltwater is estimated to have boosted global sea levels by 7.6 mm between 1992 and 2017. One of the main unknowns in modeling climate change is how that might evolve in the future.

Now, from space, a study published in Nature Geoscience on February 27 has tapped into the data of more than 10,000 high-resolution satellite images taken over seven years. The findings revealed a Greenland-like seasonal variation in the ice flow speed, which increased by up to 22 percent in summer when temperatures were warmer.

Observing the Antarctic Peninsula from space

"The Antarctic Peninsula has seen some of the most rapid warmings of any region on Earth. Continuing work like this will help glaciologists monitor how quickly change is occurring, enabling accurate assessments of how Earth's ice will respond to climate change," said lead author Dr. Anna Hogg in a press release, an Associate Professor at the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science at Leeds.

Map of ice speed in the study area on the west cost of the Antarctic Peninsula. Copernicus, International Bathymetric Chart of the Southern Ocean (IBCSO), Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica (REMA), British Antarctic Survey (BAS), Ben Wallis, University of Leeds

The entire Antarctica coastline is monitored once a week by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, which the European Space Agency and European Commission operate. As the satellite has synthetic aperture radar, which can "see" through clouds, glacier measurements can be conducted both day and night.

Glaciers on the peninsula's western coast drain ice from the ice sheet into the Southern Ocean. According to the analysis of the satellite data from 2014 to 2021, the glacier speed-up occurs in the summer when the snow melts and the temperature of the Southern Ocean rises.