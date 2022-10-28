‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen

“This should require less energy in the electrolysis process, and it should be much easier using natural light,” said Jun Min. “More hydrogen can be produced in a shorter amount of time, with less energy consumed.”

Pushing the boundaries

Jun Min added that the best way to develop science is not to keep finding new ways to do what has already been done, but to constantly push the boundaries.

“It’s only through accumulation of new knowledge that we can improve society progressively,” said Jun Min.

This discovery is bound to affect food companies that use hydrogen gas to turn unsaturated oils and fats into saturated ones and the petroleum industry that uses the gas to remove sulphur content from oil.

Hydrogen also has the potential to be used as an eco-friendly fuel as it produces no emissions and is easier to store, making it more reliable than solar-powered batteries.

The paper is published in the Nature journal.

Abstract:

Realizing an efficient electron transfer process in the oxygen evolution reaction by modifying the electronic states around the Fermi level is crucial in developing high-performing and robust electrocatalysts. Typically, electron transfer proceeds solely through either a metal redox chemistry (an adsorbate evolution mechanism (AEM), with metal bands around the Fermi level) or an oxygen redox chemistry (a lattice oxygen oxidation mechanism (LOM), with oxygen bands around the Fermi level), without the concurrent occurrence of both metal and oxygen redox chemistries in the same electron transfer pathway. Here we report an electron transfer mechanism that involves a switchable metal and oxygen redox chemistry in nickel-oxyhydroxide-based materials with light as the trigger. In contrast to the traditional AEM and LOM, the proposed light-triggered coupled oxygen evolution mechanism requires the unit cell to undergo reversible geometric conversion between octahedron (NiO6) and square planar (NiO4) to achieve electronic states (around the Fermi level) with alternative metal and oxygen characters throughout the oxygen evolution process. Utilizing this electron transfer pathway can bypass the potential limiting steps, that is, oxygen–oxygen bonding in AEM and deprotonation in LOM1. As a result, the electrocatalysts that operate through this route show superior activity compared with previously reported electrocatalysts. Thus, it is expected that the proposed light-triggered coupled oxygen evolution mechanism adds a layer of understanding to the oxygen evolution research scene.