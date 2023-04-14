ACERO: Improving wildland firefighting operations with drones and aviation technologies

Aerial firefighting is only possible when visibility is apparent, or pilots could collide with other aircraft or fly into terrain. However, using drones for aerial suppression could help expand the time available for aerial operations since they can be safely operated from the ground. Adopting drones for aerial suppression would minimize pilot safety risks and increase the effectiveness of aerial wildfire operations.

ACERO developing airspace management technologies

The absence of necessary tools and situational awareness has been a major impediment to incorporating drones in emergency response operations. ACERO is solving this problem by creating airspace management technologies that allow crewed aircraft, drone operators, and ground crews to share information during wildfire responses. These technologies will help prevent conflicts with aircraft operations by providing everyday situational awareness to all responders. Moreover, ACERO-developed aircraft safety software will minimize the risk of encountering airborne hazards.

The Future of wildland fire response

ACERO is working with various groups to create a plan for managing wildland fires in the future. NASA will collaborate with industry and wildfire response agencies to showcase new ACERO-led aviation technologies through joint field demonstrations in the coming years. These demonstrations will showcase advancements in the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, Science Mission Directorate, and Space Technology Mission Directorate.