The colossal black holes exert a complex and dynamic array of effects on their host galaxies, and astronomers continue to deepen their understanding of these phenomena.

According to a new study, active supermassive black holes can considerably influence the presence and distribution of chemical molecules in their host galaxies.

A team of scientists from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and Nagoya University evaluated the data collected by a robust network of telescopes: the Atacama Large Millimeter/Subsillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile.

Mapping the distribution of the molecules

Studying the surroundings of a black hole is a highly challenging task.

Given the black holes’ tremendou distance from Earth, measuring the chemical composition distribution of the gas around it is even more difficult.