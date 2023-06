For more than sixty-five years, humans have sent payloads and exploration crews to space using vehicles powered by reaction engines - otherwise known as rockets.

The concept is as simple as it is effective, not to mention dangerous. A large, standing vehicle with a fairing initiates a controlled explosion in its interior. The explosion is channeled through nozzles to achieve “escape velocity,” the speed necessary to break free of Earth’s gravity.

On Earth, that means achieving a velocity of 6.96 mi/s (11.2 km/s), which requires a very sudden and significant change in velocity – otherwise known as delta-v (Δv). It takes a lot of propellant to accomplish that, and the heavier the payload, the larger the rocket, and the more propellant is needed.