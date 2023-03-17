Balloons on Venus? NASA experts propose 'aerobots' to hunt for volcanoes

According to scientists, the development holds significant promise for carrying out urgently needed scientific examinations of Venus' atmosphere and geological events, as proven by several recent Earth-based experiments.

How will space balloons find Venus' volcanoes?

According to the paper, the network of aerobots will be able to autonomously navigate Venus' complex wind field on Venus, which has different directional winds at differing speeds.

Federico Rossi and colleagues claim that the ability to exploit buoyancy control and knowledge of wind patterns for accurate guidance of aerial platforms has been effectively demonstrated on Earth for telecommunication applications. Similar techniques have proven successful in controlling vertically profiling floats in ocean currents.

Conceptual image of balloon mission using 3 balloons with an orbiter. Federico Rossi et al.

Additionally, they explain that a balloon might communicate directly with another balloon in the network if it notices an intriguing pressure shift (i.e., brought on by an erupting volcano) but cannot travel there due to its local wind conditions.

The balloon with more favorable wind conditions would raise or lower itself towards the point of interest.

From there, photographs of a volcanic eruption site (within 50 kilometers of horizontal distance) might be taken over many visits, allowing for the tracking of the site's appearance and evolution.