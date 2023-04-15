African sandgrouse inspires a new design for more efficient water bottle

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

"It's super fascinating to see how nature managed to create structures so perfectly efficient to take in and hold water," said co-author Jochen Mueller, an assistant professor in Johns Hopkins' Department of Civil and Systems Engineering, who specializes in smart materials and design. "From an engineering perspective, we think the findings could lead to new bio-inspired creations."

Sandgrouses nest about 20 miles from watering holes and gather water in their feathers to bring to their thirsty chicks. They can hold about 15 percent of his body weight in water, and keep most of it safe during a roughly 40 mph flight home that takes about a half hour.

Their specially adapted belly feathers are the key.

Both dry and wet

Mueller and MIT engineer Lorna J. Gibson zeroed in on the microstructure of the belly feathers using scanning electron microscopy, microcomputed tomography, light microscopy and 3D videography, observing them both dry and wet.

Mueller described the individual feather structure as "magnificent,” noting that individual feathers held the water through a forest of barbules near the shaft, working together with the curled barbules near the tip, acting almost like caps.

"That's what excited us, to see that level of detail," Mueller said. "This is what we need to understand in order to use those principles to create new materials."