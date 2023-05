Although mammals are known for having hair, one species of rodent has astonished scientists by having a distinctive characteristic that lies beneath their skin. African spiny mice, which were previously thought to lack any distinguishing characteristics, have now been discovered to have osteoderms, which are bone structures resembling those of armadillos.

The discovery, reported in the journal iScience, provides fresh insight into the variety of mammalian adaptations. The discovery of osteoderms in the tails of African spiny mice was made by researchers by accident during normal CT scanning of museum exhibits for the openVertebrate program.

Co-author Edward Stanley, head of the digital imaging lab at the Florida Museum of Natural History, initially mistook the dark appearance for a preservation fault but soon recognized the recognizable structures from his earlier lizard studies. The discovery of the osteoderms has added an interesting new perspective to the study of these rodents.