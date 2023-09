NASA’s Curiosity rover has recently checked off one key destination from its Mars exploration bucket list — Gediz Vallis Ridge.

As per the NASA release, Gediz Vallis Ridge exploration had long been an objective sought after by the rover's scientific team. It is “believed to be a remnant of powerful ancient debris flows.”

However, the Curiosity rover faced a difficult navigation obstacle in its trek to reach this ridge. It took several efforts over the previous three years, but the rover ultimately succeeded on its fourth attempt on August 14, 2023 (the 3,923rd Martian day, or sol, of the mission).

“After three years, we finally found a spot where Mars allowed Curiosity to safely access the steep ridge. It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.