Our universe might be twice as old as previously believed, according to a recent study published in the Royal Astronomical Society.

This discovery challenges the prevailing cosmological model used to estimate the universe's age and provides a new perspective on the perplexing "impossible early galaxy problem."

The age of the Universe

In the past, scientists estimated the age of our universe by measuring the time since the Big Bang and studying the oldest stars through the redshift of light from distant galaxies.

In 2021, the prevailing Lambda-CDM concordance model estimated the universe's age at 13.797 billion years.

However, the existence of stars like Methuselah, which appear older than the estimated universe age, and the discovery of early galaxies with advanced states of evolution have puzzled scientists.