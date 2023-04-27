Scientists tweaked yeast cells to age in slow-motion, here is the proof

In a newly published study, researchers at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) claim to have developed a smart aging process that increases the lifespan of yeast cells by a whopping 82 percent.

This is by far “the most pronounced lifespan extension in yeast that we have observed with genetic perturbations,” said the researchers. They achieved this feat by reprogramming the gene regulatory circuits in yeast cells that control the aging process.

Gene regulatory circuits and aging

As said in the release, gene regulatory circuits are networks formed by multiple genes interacting with one another, which modulate the timing for on and off of these genes. Cells of all organisms ranging from bacteria to plants and humans contain gene regulatory circuits.