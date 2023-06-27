New AI tool outperforms doctors in accurately counting sperm in infertile men

Infertility in men is a common issue affecting more than five million couples in the United States (US). According to the Cleveland Clinic, 10 percent of all males in the US seeking to conceive are infertile.

There are many different ways infertility can manifest in men; non-obstructive azoospermia, or NOA, is one of them. NOA is a condition in which there is no sperm present in the semen. NOA is regarded as the most severe type of infertility, affecting around one percent of all males and five percent of couples seeking fertility treatments.

Currently, men with NOA undergo invasive procedures to retrieve sperm from their testes for use in fertility treatments like Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).