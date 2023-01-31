AI algorithm pinpoints 8 radio signals that may have come from aliens

Algorithm finds 8 promising signals that could be of alien origin

SETI was founded in 1984 to scan the skies for radio signals that could originate from technology developed by intelligent alien civilizations. The search so far has turned up empty-handed, though there is a slight chance that we may have seen a breakthrough.

In a new paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Ma describes how he trained a machine-learning algorithm on 480 hours of telescope data from 820 stars collected in 2016. The algorithm identified eight signals of interest that previous algorithms had failed to detect.

PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/crfRvTseVz

Will Machine Learning Help Us Find Extraterrestrial Life?



Research has applied a deep learning technique to a previously studied dataset of nearby stars and uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. pic.twitter.com/w97LUch3kB — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) January 30, 2023

Ma, an undergraduate at the University of Toronto, told VICE in an interview that their method completely removes humans from the equation, unlike previous machine learning algorithms applied to SETI data. "This work relies entirely on just the neural network without any traditional algorithms supporting it and produced results that traditional algorithms did not pick up," Ma explained to VICE.

Why did the algorithm single out those 8 signals?

The result of Ma and colleagues' experiment is that we now have eight signals that may have originated from advanced extraterrestrial species. Ma's algorithm specifically pinpointed signs that "are narrow band, doppler drifting signals originating from some extraterrestrial source."