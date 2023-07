A mystery that has baffled archeologists for a long time has now been solved by using advanced chemical analysis and AI.

A new study by Israel's Tel Aviv University and Tel-Hai College now sheds light on how early humans in the Hula Valley got flint to make the prehistoric tools known as handaxes. The Hula Valley, located along the Dead Sea Transform Rift, is widely renowned for its numerous ancient sites, the earliest of which date back to 750,000 years ago (YBP).

The team applied advanced scientific methods to "identify the geochemical fingerprints of handaxes from the Hula Valley's oldest prehistoric sites, Ma'ayan Barukh and Gesher Benot Ya'aqov," said a press release. Their findings suggest that the raw material came from high-quality flint exposures on the Dishon Plateau, roughly 20 km to the west and hundreds of meters above the Hula Valley, said in a media release.