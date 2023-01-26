A new AI-powered gene-editing technique could be set to replace CRISPR

Errors in the sequence of DNA letters that code the instructions for each human cell lead to diseases like cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia. With the help of gene editing techniques that rearrange these letters, scientists may sometimes fix these errors.

Other disorders are brought on by issues with how the cellular machinery reads DNA rather than a flaw in the coding itself (called epigenetics). A gene, which tells the cell how to make a specific protein, often works with other molecules called transcription factors to tell the cell how much of that protein to make.

Overactive or underactive genes play a role in neurological diseases, diabetes, and cancer when this process goes wrong. As a result, scientists have been looking into ways to get epigenetic activity back to normal.

Zinc-finger editing is one such method that can alter and regulate genes. Zinc fingers are one of the most common types of protein structures in the body. They can guide DNA repair by grabbing enzymes that look like scissors and telling them to cut out the wrong parts of the code.

In case you are unaware, a zinc finger is a small protein structural "motif" characterized by the coordination of one or more zinc ions by a group of amino acid residues. Zinc fingers are usually made up of several beta sheets and alpha helices, and cysteine and histidine residues hold the zinc ions together.

They are found in various proteins, including transcription factors, DNA-binding proteins, and enzymes. They are essential to many biological processes, such as repairing DNA, controlling how genes work, and interacting with other proteins.

Zinc fingers can attach to transcription factors and draw them toward a region of the gene that needs to be regulated. Genetic engineers can adjust any gene's activity by altering these instructions. The fact that it's hard to make artificial zinc fingers that can do a specific job is a disadvantage, though.