AI identifies 3 new Nasca lines hidden in Peruvian desert

The Nasca lines of Peru are one of the most mysterious ancient archeological sites in the world, but thanks to a new AI technique, researchers may have a new way of identifying hidden Nasca lines that have so far evaded detection, including three new Nasca lines that might otherwise have been missed.

Nasca lines are ancient geoglyphs etched into the Nasca desert in Peru (as well as a few other sites) and are believed to be between 1,400 and 2,400 years old. Their purpose is a mystery, and it is believed that two different cultures: the Nasca culture, which is dated to about 200 BCE to 600 CE, and the older Paracas culture, though a majority of the known Nasca lines are a product of the former. The lines themselves are thought to have been made by using black stones incising the surface of the desert to reveal the white sand underneath, according to LiveScience.