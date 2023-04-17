AI is helping in faster detection of cancer cells, says study.

There is a need for a different approach that reduces sample preparation and also saves time, says a new study. Many researchers in Germany have developed a simple and fast method for analyzing cancer tumor samples.

Using the solid tissue biopsy samples of colons in humans and mice, the researchers used a tissue grinder to break down the biopsy samples to a single-cell level. Then they used Real-time fluorescence and deformability cytometry (RT–FDC) to analyze these cells. RT-FDC is a microfluidic technique allowing the assessment of the physical properties of single cells fasts, with up to 1,000 cells analyzed per second. This is an approach 36,000 times faster than old methods of analyzing cell deformability.

But simply analyzing cells is not enough for a diagnosis

To evaluate the results of this analysis, the team turned to artificial intelligence. Their AI model considers large datasets within 30 minutes and assesses whether tissue is cancerous. As per the press release titled ‘creating an artificial pathologist’, the researchers claim that this negates the need for pathologists altogether.

Dr. Markéta Kubánková, part of the research team at Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Erlangen, explains, “When you go to your doctor, he or she doesn’t just look at you, but also does a physical examination and feels parts of your body. With traditional methods to analyze a biopsy sample, a pathologist can only look at cells. We can physically examine the individual cells, which gives us much more information to work with.”