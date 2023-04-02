AI learns another bias from us, thinks improvement equals addition

Making things worse in an attempt to improve

Linguistic bias is another of these- a propensity to use phrases and words that reinforce a set of assumptions. Research shows we tend to associate the concept of ‘improvement’ more closely with addition, rather than subtraction.

This causes us to lean towards overcomplicating things while making decisions, even with good intentions.

A study by an international research team from the Universities of Birmingham, Glasgow, Potsdam, and Northumbria University in Cognitive Science builds on this research. “We found that the same bias is deeply embedded in the English language,” said Dr. Bodo Winter, Associate Professor in Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham.

“The word ’improve’ is closer in meaning to words like ‘add’ and ‘increase’, rather than to ‘subtract’ and ‘decrease’. So when somebody at a meeting says, ‘Does anybody have ideas for how we could improve this?’, it will already, implicitly, contain a call for improving by adding rather than subtracting,” he added.

Linguistic addition bias can worsen things rather than improve them if ignored. Adding to excessive bureaucracy instead of subtracting is an example. The research further finds that verbs of change, such as ‘to modify’, ‘to revise’, or ‘to enhance’ are similarly perceived.

What makes it even more interesting is that the reverse of the bias holds too. Words related to addition are found more often in ‘improvement’ contexts rather than subtraction-related ones, indicating addition bias at multiple levels of the English language structure and use.