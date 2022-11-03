AI narrowly wins in a test of knowledge about self-assembly

With Nanda’s expertise on the subject matter of proteins spanning over two decades, he was the perfect candidate to test the artificial intelligence of a machine’s knowledge on protein sequences. Researchers decided that he was an excellent choice for the study. The research team wanted to conduct an experiment that would have a human compete against a machine, specifically an artificially intelligent computer program. The person would have instinctive knowledge and comprehensive information about protein design and sequences, while the AI would have predictive capabilities based on datasets and programing.

The research team wanted to see if the human or the machine would do a better job at predicting protein sequences. Also, the team wanted to see if either the man or machine could combine the sequence of proteins most successfully. It was a close call, but the artificial intelligence program beat Nanda by a small margin.

The study was published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

The importance of self-assembly

The researchers are interested in self-assembly because they believe that fully understanding the concept could help them create numerous products for medical and industrial uses, such as artificial human tissue for wounds.

“Despite our extensive expertise, the AI did as good or better on several data sets, showing the tremendous potential of machine learning to overcome human bias,” said Nanda, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Background on proteins and Nanda’s knowledge on protein design

Proteins consist of large numbers of amino acids joined together. The chains fold to form three-dimensional molecules with various shapes. The unique shape of each protein, along with its amino acid, determines what it does. Nanda studies “protein design”, which involves sequences that make new proteins. Recently, he and his team designed a synthetic protein that can identify a dangerous nerve agent called VX. This discovery could help create new biosensors — devices that detect chemicals — and treatments.