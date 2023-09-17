AI now used in the fight against global infectious diseases

A program run by a Canadian university is seeking to improve global health care for the most vulnerable by examining how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance readiness for infectious disease epidemics in the Global South.

This is according to a report by CTV News published on Wednesday.

Never again

“We’re making locally-relevant data actionable to create common policies that are relevant to the local public,” Jude Kong, the program’s executive director, told the news outlet.

“Our hope is for COVID-19 to never repeat itself.”

The objective is to develop and train AI algorithms to solve specific needs, such as anticipating outbreaks in a given region, and to construct health-care solutions based on regional data acquired from a variety of sources. The initiative is led by York University in Toronto and covers a total of 16 projects throughout the South.