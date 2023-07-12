AI-powered companion robots could end loneliness in older adults

With companion robots already taking the healthcare world by storm, demand for such robots is accelerating.

Future Market Insights predicts that the global healthcare companion robots market will hit a market value of US $11.73 Billion by registering a CAGR of 18 percent in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

In light of this boom in AI-powered robots, a new study reports that companion robots enhanced with artificial intelligence may one day help alleviate the loneliness epidemic.

The findings go further to propose a way to measure whether a companion robot is helping someone.

They also developed a new method to measure a robot’s impact, called the “Companion Robot Impact Scale” (Co-Bot-I-7) which seeks to establish the impact on physical health and loneliness, and it is shows that companion machines are already proving effective.