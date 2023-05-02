AI-powered crater detection algorithm to unlock the secrets of the universe

A team of scientists from the University of Aberdeen has developed a new algorithm that could revolutionize planetary studies. The new technology enables scientists to detect planetary craters and accurately map their surfaces using different data types, according to a release.

The team used a new universal crater detection algorithm (CDA) developed using the Segment Anything Model (SAM), an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can automatically identify and cut out any object in any image.

The Segment Anything project aims to democratize image segmentation, a core task in computer vision, by introducing a general, promptable segmentation model and a new dataset. SAM is trained on a diverse, high-quality dataset of over 1 billion masks and is flexible enough to cover a broad set of use cases.