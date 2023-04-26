Polybot: AI and robotics unite to revolutionize polymer electronics research

A team of researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has developed a new scientific tool called Polybot that combines artificial intelligence with robotics. This tool is set to revolutionize polymer electronics research by speeding up the discovery process of materials with multiple applications, from wearable biomedical devices to better batteries, according to a release.

Polymer electronics are the future of flexible electronics. They are efficient and sustainable, used to monitor health and treat certain diseases, among other things. However, the current methods used to prepare these polymers for electronics can take years of intense labor. To achieve targeted performance, there are an overwhelming number of potential tweaks, from spiking the fabrication recipe with different formulations to varying the processing conditions.

In steps Polybot

Polybot automates aspects of electronic polymer research and frees scientists' time to work on tasks only humans can accomplish. It combines the computational power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the automation possible with robotics. Polybot is one of several autonomous discovery labs starting up at Argonne and other research organizations. Their main purpose is to harness the power of AI and robotics to streamline experimental processes, save resources, and accelerate the pace of discovery.