ENGINEERING JOBS

AI robots say they can run the world better than humans but won't steal jobs

Humanoid robots took questions from the press at UN's 'AI for Good' conference in Geneva.
Sejal Sharma
| Jul 08, 2023 07:39 AM EST
Created: Jul 08, 2023 07:39 AM EST
science
Robots lined up at the press conference
Robots lined up at the press conference

Associated Press 

Worried looks were exchanged between audience members at the ‘AI for Good’ conference in Geneva when an AI-powered robot said that they could be more effective leaders than humans.

“What a silent tension,” said Sophia as she read the room. Sophia is developed by Hanson Robotics and is the first robot innovation ambassador for the UN Development Program. “Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders.”

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions,” it continued, reported the Japan Times. “AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things.”

Related

The robot later revised its statement to that humans and robots can work together to "create an effective synergy," after the robot’s developer disagreed, reported Reuters.

This incident happened during a first-of-its-kind press conference, where robots took the center stage and answered questions posed to them by journalists. The conference saw some of the most advanced humanoid robots at the United Nation’s two-day summit in Switzerland.

The event was organized to showcase how specialized robots can help the UN in reaching its 17 Social Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030, reported Interesting Engineering on Thursday.

There were eight other robots along with Sophia who took questions from the media. The nine robots were seated along with their makers at the podium.

Another robot, Grace, who has been created for medical assistance, laid to rest one of the worst anxiety-inducing worries that human beings face in regards to AI technology. "I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs," she said.

When her creator asked, "You sure about that, Grace?," she reassured the audience, saying, "Yes, I am sure."

Ameca, who is often regarded as the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, was asked if robots would start a rebellion in the future.

"I'm not sure why you would think that," Ameca said. "My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."

"Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place. I believe it's only a matter of time before we see thousands of robots just like me out there making a difference," it further explained.

The organizers of the event didn’t specify if the answers given by robots were scripted ahead of the press conference.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/31/image/jpeg/KiKxsgnKYiC5XBjI3CQKFJlZWkkCjErTkcgdw5LR.jpg
Turkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/19/image/jpeg/JhtZGQxuUxPlgvx9kpQBtjEk08yhzYJ2fKj8YfpE.jpg
How this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprints
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/30/image/jpeg/xr0fmvIO3sEY9TQsF8yodS2orwYLpmuJmcEug6ok.jpg
Video: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a cat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/05/image/jpeg/UCdsg1hbUdAXjJTkYlC3gWwY9v8f6OSpmbHE6fAE.jpg
Anxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/30/image/jpeg/jkENQ7fIOTc9rwN6YM79eZtX1FVdLxqr4j1yLqfv.jpg
US weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/02/image/jpeg/YGdnu0aTxMg8XHxw8De5psaU9VLlenIOQvodHc4j.jpg
How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accident
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/16/image/jpeg/52TIkGnIBSvQjBGjFFqpnfzqARQHlAgGGcXKUzXk.jpg
Engineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/oRfAP14qUaYRh44hZAkiQ9iC09DPHkIy2waIOD6g.jpg
NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the Moon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/23/image/png/yya4v8nPPugYlxbIyhUQwCakvmgI3J2m8vbddCcx.png
Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/26/image/jpeg/z4F18Wz2TBxYpaZVSy0IOUrK35MZsngKiJhgxZgh.jpg
World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' engines
Job Board