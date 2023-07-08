Worried looks were exchanged between audience members at the ‘AI for Good’ conference in Geneva when an AI-powered robot said that they could be more effective leaders than humans.

“What a silent tension,” said Sophia as she read the room. Sophia is developed by Hanson Robotics and is the first robot innovation ambassador for the UN Development Program. “Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders.”

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions,” it continued, reported the Japan Times. “AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things.”