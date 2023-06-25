AI steps in to save 5000-year old Cuneiform writing

The world’s oldest form of writing may have just been yanked back from the verge of going extinct.

Cuneiform has long remained a mystery to all but a few hundred experts worldwide, with its intricate wedge-shaped symbols etched on clay tablets presenting a formidable challenge to anyone daring to decipher.

However, a breakthrough has recently emerged from a collaborative effort between Israeli archaeologists and computer scientists. Their findings, published in the prestigious scientific journal PNAS Nexus, reveal the development of an AI-powered translation program capable of decoding ancient Akkadian cuneiform, enabling instantaneous translation of tens of thousands of digitized tablets into English.