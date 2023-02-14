AI diagnostic test accurately identifies respiratory viruses in minutes

Facial recognition for germs

The technology combines molecular labeling, computer vision, and machine learning to create a universal diagnostic imaging platform that looks directly at a patient sample and can identify which pathogen is present in a matter of seconds—much like facial recognition software, but for germs.

Preliminary research demonstrated that the test could identify the COVID-19 virus in patient samples. However, the scientists were keen to determine if the test could be used to diagnose multiple respiratory infections. To do so, researchers collaborated with the John Radcliffe Hospital to validate the new method.

They labeled viruses with single-stranded DNA in over 200 clinical samples from the hospital. Images of labeled samples were captured using a commercial fluorescence microscope and processed by custom machine-learning software trained to recognize specific viruses by analyzing their fluorescence labels, which show up differently for every virus.

Results showed that the technology could rapidly identify different types and strains of respiratory viruses, including flu virus and COVID-19, within five minutes and with >97% accuracy.

Point-of-care testing

In 2021, Nicolas Shiaelis and Dr. Nicole Robb, authors of the study, founded the University of Oxford spin-out Pictura Bio to license the technology. The team aims to turn the method into a diagnostic test by creating a dedicated imager and single-use cartridge for use in point-of-care testing, with limited input from the user. The company is also expanding the number of viruses the models are trained on and plans to look at other pathogens, such as bacteria and fungi, in respiratory samples, blood, and urine.