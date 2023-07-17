Researchers use AI to help simulate and predict solar events

A collaborative effort between researchers at the University of Graz in Austria and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Russia used artificial intelligence (AI) to study the magnetic field in the upper atmosphere of the Sun, a press release said.

The solar magnetic field is a poorly understood area of research among astronomers. Even after centuries of watching the Sun, we only have limited information about how sunspots are formed or whether they will lead to events like a flare or a coronal mass ejection (CME).

Large amounts of electromagnetic radiation leave the Sun during these events, determining our space weather. As humanity aims to traverse further away from the comforts of our atmosphere, the ability to predict space weather will be a crucial part of our survival in the extremely harsh conditions of outer space.