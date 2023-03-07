This AI tool is great at spotting abnormalities in chest X-rays

The researchers claim this new AI tool could speed up the process of diagnosing chest and lung problems. Plus, its accuracy is at par with clinical board-certified radiologists (doctors who use imaging techniques like x-rays to diagnose and treat their patients).

A report from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) reveals that hospitals in the US may have up to 41,000 fewer radiologists on staff than necessary by 2033

“There is an exponentially growing demand for medical imaging, especially cross-sectional such as CT and MRI. Meanwhile, there is a global shortage of trained radiologists,” said Dr. Louis Lind Plesner, one of the study authors, in the press release.

The new AI can assist health professionals, reduce their workload, and at the same time, it could help hospitals prevent the problems that could arise due to the shortage of radiologists.

Testing the AI on real patients

The chest X-ray with pneumonia marked normal by the AI. Radiological Society of North America

The claims made by Dr. Plesner and his team are backed by the findings from an experiment involving 1,529 patients. This large pool incorporated outpatients (people not in the hospital but were taking treatment), in-hospital patients, and emergency patients.

During the study, the researchers made a commercially available AI program to go through the chest x-rays of all these patients. The AI assorted some x-rays as “high-confidence normal” (normal) and the rest as “not high-confidence normal” (abnormal).