Although a team of researchers has previously been able to decode thoughts using artificial intelligence and MRI scans, we are far from developing the technology which will enable us to see what other humans see from their eyes.

But now, a team of scientists from Switzerland has inched one step closer to making this a possibility.

In a demonstration, the researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne made a mouse watch a black-and-white film and reconstructed what the animal had seen using a new AI tool that the team has developed.

The novel machine-learning algorithm is called CEBRA, which can reveal the hidden structure in data recorded from the brain, predicting complex information such as what mice see.