Study finds the air you breathe contains bacteria from the ocean

The study comes along at a time when an estimated 13 billion gallons of sewage-polluted waters have entered the ocean via the Tijuana River since December 2022.

“We’ve shown that up to three-quarters of the bacteria that you breathe in at Imperial Beach are coming from aerosolization of raw sewage in the surf zone,” said lead researcher Kim Prather, a Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry, and Distinguished Professor at Scripps Oceanography and UC San Diego’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

“Coastal water pollution has been traditionally considered just a waterborne problem. People worry about swimming and surfing in it but not about breathing it in, even though the aerosols can travel long distances and expose many more people than those just at the beach or in the water.”

The research team collected and analyzed coastal aerosols at Imperial Beach and water from the Tijuana River between January and May 2019. Through the use of DNA sequencing and mass spectrometry, they were able to link bacteria and chemical compounds in coastal aerosol back to the sewage-polluted Tijuana River flowing into coastal waters.