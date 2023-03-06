Groundbreaking air pollution study finds almost no safe place on Earth

Significantly, the study offers a thorough grasp of the situation of outdoor air pollution today and how it affects people's health. Better yet, its data could help inform policymakers, public health sector representatives, and researchers more accurately determine the short- and long-term health effects of air pollution and create mitigation plans.

The world's worst air pollution hotspots

"In this study, we used an innovative machine learning approach to integrate multiple meteorological and geological information to estimate the global surface-level daily PM2.5 concentrations at a high spatial resolution of approximately ten km (kilometers) × ten km," explained lead author Professor Yuming Guo in a press release.

From this approach, his team at Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Australia developed global grid cells from 2000-2019. These focused on areas above 15 μg/m³ (micrograms per cubic meter air), which is considered the safe limit by WHO.

Based on the 2021 WHO guideline limit, only 0.18 percent of the global land area was exposed to an annual exposure lower than this limit in 2019.

They discovered that in the two decades leading up to 2019, daily levels in Europe and North America have decreased.

However, levels have risen for Southern Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central America, and the Caribbean, collectively recording more than 70 percent of days above what is safe.