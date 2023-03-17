Alaskan glacier bigger than Switzerland may lead to largest US threat

Malaspina: the iconic Alaskan glacier

Lead author Brandon Tober, a UArizona Department of Geosciences doctoral student, and colleagues used the Arizona Radio Echo Sounder, or ARES. Previously, this instrument was used for a NASA-funded mission that recorded annual variations in the thickness of glaciers, sea ice, and ice sheets in Greenland, Alaska, and Antarctica from between 2009 and 2021.

The plane's ice-penetrating radar "X-rayed" the glacier as it traversed it from the air, creating a complete "3D body scan" of the glacier and underlying bedrock.

The data indicated that the Malaspina glacier is mostly below sea level and has multiple channels cutting through its bed that go at least 21 miles from where the glacier meets the shore up towards its source in the Saint Elias Mountains.

Region overview showing the Malaspina Glacier study area. Tober et al.

"We can speculate that the channels, the big troughs beneath the glacier, are routing meltwater that comes out at the coast," Tober said in a press release.

The researchers concluded that Malaspina has the capacity to deliver 560 cubic kilometers, or 134 cubic miles, of ice to the ocean, assuming that the ice will experience large-scale shedding. In other words, Malaspina alone has the potential to raise the sea level by 1.4 millimeters, or just about 1/16 inch.

"This might not sound like much, but to put this in perspective, all Alaskan glaciers combined contribute about 0.2 millimeters per year to global sea level rise – a rate that tops all other glaciated regions on Earth apart from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets," Tober explained.