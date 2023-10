Researchers of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) announced the discovery of a promising approach to mitigate the damaging effects of runaway electrons in tokamak fusion devices in a statement.

The key to this discovery lies in harnessing a unique type of plasma wave known as Alfvén waves, named after the renowned astrophysicist Hannes Alfvén, a Nobel laureate in 1970.

Alfvén waves have long been recognized for their ability to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles within tokamak reactors— a type of fusion reactor that confines plasma in the shape of a donut using a magnetic field.

This loosening allows some of these particles to escape, ultimately reducing the efficiency of these doughnut-shaped devices. However, the new findings by Chang Liu and a team of researchers from General Atomics, Columbia University, and PPPL have revealed a surprising twist in the tale of Alfvén waves in the context of runaway electrons.