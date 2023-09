A team of researchers from the United States and Finland have observed enigmatic "Alice Rings" in super cold gas for the first time. A strange kind of circular magnetic monopoles, "Alice Rings" are a kind of quantum phenomenon that has, until now, only existed in theory. Various forces and particles can arise from the quantum machinery, theoretically including monopoles.

Alice in Wonderland

Named after the famous novel "Alice in Wonderland," this observation could have important ramifications for quantum theory. Monopoles, like "Alice Rings," are thought to form through "the frothing of various quantum fields [that] can give rise to their own style of one-sided magnetism as they swirl, pulling and tugging on their surrounds to give birth to short-lived anomalies that stand out for a split moment before vanishing into the churn once more," explains ScienceAlert.