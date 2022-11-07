What should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to take
- A new paper looked at how we should respond to first contact with extraterrestrial intelligence.
- The analysis is a response to a 2020 paper that argued some nations might want to monopolize contact with aliens.
- The authors propose that more openness and cooperation are necessary to avoid international conflicts on this issue.
While the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, the proverbial “aliens,” hasn’t turned up much just yet, a day may come when suddenly we will make contact. What happens at that point could be transformational for how humanity understands itself and the cosmos it inhabits, and quite possibly whether it will survive at all.
The new book “Climate Change and Human Behavior” bridges the gap by explaining how a warming planet increases aggression and violence.