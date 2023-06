Scientists are turning to the center of the Milky Way to look for potential signs of intelligent alien life. Published in The Astrononmical Journal, a new study shows how scientists are hunting for narrow-frequency radio pulses emanating from within our galaxy that could reveal the existence of aliens. Pulsars naturally emit these pulses but they also happen to be used by our species for certain technologies like radar.

As these pulses are very conspicuous and tend to stand out from the background noise of space, they could, scientists argue, be a great way to communicate over long distances. If their hypothesis is correct, the theory goes, we should be able to scan for them and potentially eavesdrop on distant alien civilizations' conversations.