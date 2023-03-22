Alien life may thrive in space dust released by huge asteroid impacts

How to find life in the Milky Way using space dust

"I propose we study well-preserved grains ejected from other worlds for potential signs of life," said Totani in a press release.

The size of this material will vary widely, and different-sized pieces will behave differently in space.

Some larger fragments might re-fall or go into a stable orbit around a nearby planet or star. Smaller ones might be too minuscule to contain any observable indications of life.

Yet, grains smaller than one micrometer (one-thousandth of a millimeter) can not only contain a single-celled organism specimen but also to completely escape their home solar system and, under the appropriate conditions, perhaps even flee to ours.

This piece of interplanetary dust is thought to be part of the early solar system NASA CC-0

"My paper explores this idea using available data on the different aspects of this scenario," stated Totani.

He noted, however, that the travel times and distances can be extremely long. Both lower the chance that any ejecta carrying indications of life from distant planets will ever reach us.

Additionally, the odds become significantly lower when factoring in the numerous space phenomena that can potentially melt or irradiate tiny particles.

"Despite that, I calculate around 100,000 such grains could be landing on Earth every year. Given there are many unknowns involved, this estimate could be too high or too low, but the means to explore it already exist, so it seems like a worthwhile pursuit," he reasoned.