In the depths of the ocean, where mysteries abound, peculiar sea creatures known as comb jellies, or ctenophores, glide through the water, propelled by delicate cilia.

These alien-like animals have captivated scientists for years due to their intriguing origins and evolutionary history, which dates back approximately 540 million years.

Now, researchers have stumbled upon a fascinating discovery that adds another layer of strangeness to these enigmatic beings. Their nervous system is like nothing ever seen before.

The nervous system of most animals, including humans, relies on synapses. Synapses are the gaps between nerve cells that enable communication through the release of neurotransmitters.