Alien moons could be smashing into distant planets and destroying life

Simulating alien moons

Scientists have yet to observe the moon of an exoplanet or an exomoon. However, this is down to their size and our inability to detect such distant objects. Scientists believe billions of exomoons exist in the Milky Way alone.

Every year, the moon moves roughly an inch farther away from our planet. It's an incredibly slow process that, over the course of billions of years, would eventually see the moon escape Earth's orbit. It's so slow, however, that the sun is expected to explode much before that can occur.

In their simulations, the researchers found that moons that escape their host planet's orbit are likely to eventually come crashing back into that planet. Crucially, many exoplanets are much closer to their stars than Earth is to the sun, meaning they orbit faster and transfer more of their angular momentum to their moons. This results in these moons escaping their planet's orbits a lot more quickly.

Shedding light on hypothetical, destructive exomoons

The researchers' calculations showed that moons likely often collide with planets during the first billion years of their formation. As a point of reference, the Earth and the Moon are both roughly 4.5 billion years old.

What's more, they suggested NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer space telescope could help to detect these collisions by detecting the massive clouds of dust that are kicked up by the planetary impacts.

Moons are often considered helpful, as it is believed they stabilize the tilt of a planet's axis. This allows for gentler seasons, which would likely have helped life evolve on Earth. However, in this latest study, we have gained a new perception of moons as potential life destroyers that are capable of decimating planets during their early evolution.