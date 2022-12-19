Alien planet spiraling toward its doom could be Earth's future

Kepler-1658b nears a fiery end

Scientists believe that the Earth could eventually be eaten up by the Sun billions of years from now. Until now, though, scientists hadn't observed another planet so close to meeting a fiery death by its own sun.

Thanks to the new observations, the scientific community can now analyze the exoplanet, called Kepler-1658b, to test theories about orbital decay and the very late stages of planetary evolution.

"We've previously detected evidence for exoplanets inspiraling toward their stars, but we have never before seen such a planet around an evolved star," explains Shreyas Vissapragada from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and lead author of a new study detailing the observation. "Theory predicts that evolved stars are very effective at sapping energy from their planets' orbits, and now we can test those theories with observations."

The scientists, who published their findings in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, discovered the exoplanet using the planet-hunting Kepler space telescope, which launched into space in 2009.

Kepler-1658b is a hot Jupiter planet, meaning it naturally has a close orbit to its host star. To be precise, Kepler-1658b is located about an eighth of the distance between the Sun and Mercury.

Scientists calculate infinitesimal orbital decay

Astonishingly, the new study shows how the scientists calculated that Kepler-1658b's orbital period is decreasing by an incredibly slow rate of roughly 131 milliseconds (thousandths of a second) per year.