Advanced alien civilizations haven't contacted us because of the age of our Sun

Both K and M-dwarf stars are long-lived stars when compared to a yellow dwarf like our Sun. While this might not make a huge difference to humans, authors suggest that alien civilizations capable of colonizing solar systems would definitely take this into consideration while making their decisions.

Irrespective of the advanced stage of civilization, an attempt at colonizing a solar system would still involve the dedication of lots of resources, and civilization would not bet its resources on a star that would die out sooner, even if it meant by a few million years.

According to the researchers' estimates, an advanced civilization could take about two billion years to reach all low-mass stars, and there could be multiple civilizations attempting this right now in our own galaxy, something we can't write off just because we haven't spotted them. Programs like SETI could help us in this endeavor to spot them.

In our lifetimes, we would definitely not be able to replicate their success, but that does not mean we should not look for their signs either.

The paper was published in the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Abstract:

An expanding civilization could rapidly spread through the galaxy, so the absence of extraterrestrial settlement in the solar system implies that such expansionist civilizations do not exist. This argument, often referred to as the Fermi paradox, typically assumes that expansion would proceed uniformly through the galaxy, but not all stellar types may be equally useful for a long-lived civilization. We suggest that low-mass stars, and K-dwarf stars in particular, would be ideal migration locations for civilizations that originate in a G-dwarf system. We use a modified form of the Drake Equation to show that expansion across all low-mass stars could be accomplished in 2 Gyr, which includes waiting time between expansion waves to allow for a close approach of a suitable destination star. This would require interstellar travel capabilities of no more than ∼0.3 ly to settle all M-dwarfs and ∼2 ly to settle all K-dwarfs. Even more rapid expansion could occur within 2 Myr, with travel requirements of ∼10 ly to settle all M-dwarfs and ∼50 ly to settle all K-dwarfs. The search for technosignatures in exoplanetary systems can help to place constraints on the presence of such a "low-mass Galactic Club" in the galaxy today.