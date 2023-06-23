Aliens could use supernova to send us messages, claims new SETI study

Alien civilizations far more advanced than ours could use a spectacular event like a supernova to send a message to us, as per a new study from the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

The study is not yet peer-reviewed but presents an interesting approach that civilizations could take to send out messages of their existence.

Orbiting somewhere around one of the millions of stars in galaxies of space is perhaps a planet that has conditions that support life and has also seen it advance significantly into a civilization much like ours. If they are indeed out there, they too must have made attempts to look for signs of life elsewhere and organizations like SETI have been on the lookout for them.