Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporate

Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking had a radiation theory named after him that dictated that all black holes will eventually evaporate. This theory extended to all large objects in the universe, like the remnants of stars, stating that they too will come to dissipate.

To come to this conclusion, the scientist used a clever combination of quantum physics and Einstein’s theory of gravity where he argued that the spontaneous creation and annihilation of pairs of particles must occur near the event horizon (the point beyond which there is no escape from the gravitational force of a black hole).

A particle and its corresponding anti-particle would be created very briefly from the quantum field, but would almost just as quickly annihilate. However, an exception to this disappearance would occur when a particle falls into the black hole allowing the other particle to escape. This phenomenon is what would eventually result in the evaporation of black holes.